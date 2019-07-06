Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances Amos Haynes. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Chapel at Cremation Services of East Alabama 733 White Plains Rd Anniston , AL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Amos Haynes was born the 12th of 13 children on October 19th 1947. She passed away on July 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones after a short yet intense battle with cancer. Mary was a selfless woman who always put her family first. She raised two daughters, however, she helped to raise and love on many of her nieces and nephews. She was always willing to welcome others into the family.

Mary retired from Kmart in Anniston at the time of their closing. She worked many years in retail including manager of Bill's Dollar Store in Jacksonville. She was a woman of faith and a member of Rabbittown Baptist Church.

Her pain ended at 1:10 am when she reached heaven's gates and was reunited with so many of her loved ones who had gone on before her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years L.J. Haynes, her parents Arthur J and Nathlee Snider Amos, her sisters, Cathryn Waits, Jeanette Johns and Geneva

She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Gary) Peterson and Rebecca Trantham and honorary daughter Tabitha (Joey) Mathis. Her grandchildren, Kyndall, Kynleigh, Kari Ann, Maryella, Jase and Lily; Her brothers, Gerald Amos, Tommy Amos, Kenneth Amos and Charles Amos; Brother in law, Bobby Hill and a host of nieces, nephews and special family members.

There will be a memorial service, officiated by her nephew Reverend Dean Amos, on Sunday, July 7th at 2 pm in the Chapel at Cremation Services of East Alabama 733 White Plains Rd. Anniston, AL

