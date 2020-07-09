Mary Glover (Stevens) Effinger, 91, died July 3, 2020 at her home in Rome, GA.
She was the daughter of the late Marcus and Bessie Stevens of Byhalia, MS.
Mary graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1950 where she met and married Robert C. Effinger Jr. of New York, NY. Mary accompanied Robert throughout his 22-year Army career in France, Japan, and the United States. She and Robert settled in Jacksonville, AL where she co-led their photography business in Anniston, AL. Mary led a wonderful, selfless life, supporting her family, friends, and servicemen/women.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne E. Smoot and her husband, Wayne; her son, R. Craig Effinger III and his wife, Elaine F.; two grandchildren, Daphne K. Effinger and John R. Effinger; nephews, Robert M. Cady and John R. Cady; and niece, Jean Stevens.
She was a member of Saint Luke's Episcopal Church in Jacksonville, AL.
A private graveside service will be held at Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that any donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton, 18 W. Frederick St., Staunton, VA 24401 (540) 886-2363.