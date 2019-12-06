Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Grace Pinkston, 90, of Alexandria, will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Irwin of Harvest Church of God, officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Mrs. Pinkston went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Preston Hardy and Mattie Louise Wilkins Hardy; her husband, Earnest Eugene Pinkston; her son-in-law, Joey Crow; and her brother, Paul Hardy. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Phyllis Crow, Susan (Benny) Marney and Tim (Becky) Pinkston; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Ralph) Thornton, Jessica Pinkston and Mitchel Pinkston; one great- granddaughter, Hannah Thornton; one brother, Troy (Mary) Hardy; five sisters, Joyce Parker, Barbara Key, Delana Hardy, Carolyn (Vernon) Smith and Reeta Golden; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be members of the family. Mrs. Pinkston was a member of Harvest Church of God. She was a dedicated wife, mother and Nannie and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, Gulf States Chapter, 2630 Southerland Street, Jackson, MS 39216 or at: jdrd.org/gulfstates/. Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 6, 2019