Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Helen Benefield, 91, of Jacksonville,will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Reverend Alton Parris, Reverend Hollis Martin and Reverend Dale Hollingsworth will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, October 9, 2020 one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Benefield passed away October 7, 2020 at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Mary Bell Houston; her husband, Lowell Benefield; and granddaughter, Dawne Key. Mrs. Benefield was a native and life long resident of Calhoun County and a member of Weaver Congregational Holiness Church. She was the former owner of Accents Floral Design, where she retired after many years. Mrs. Benefield is survived by her children, T.D. Ray Jr. and his wife, Tracy, Susan Bragg and her husband, Mitchell; grandchildren, Beth Ray, Joshua Bragg (Meredith), Zachariah Bragg (Jodi), and Ty Ray; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Joshua Bragg, Zachariah Bragg, Gary Snider, Jason Currier, Terry Wright and Ron CLark. Special thanks to Encompass Hospice, specifically, Cassie Rush, Dale Hollingsworth, Rodney Gardner and Hannah Denham. Special thank you to special caregivers Wanda Poland and Kaye Turley. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com
K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042