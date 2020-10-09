1/1
Mary Helen Benefield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Helen Benefield, 91, of Jacksonville,will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Reverend Alton Parris, Reverend Hollis Martin and Reverend Dale Hollingsworth will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, October 9, 2020 one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Benefield passed away October 7, 2020 at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Mary Bell Houston; her husband, Lowell Benefield; and granddaughter, Dawne Key. Mrs. Benefield was a native and life long resident of Calhoun County and a member of Weaver Congregational Holiness Church. She was the former owner of Accents Floral Design, where she retired after many years. Mrs. Benefield is survived by her children, T.D. Ray Jr. and his wife, Tracy, Susan Bragg and her husband, Mitchell; grandchildren, Beth Ray, Joshua Bragg (Meredith), Zachariah Bragg (Jodi), and Ty Ray; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Joshua Bragg, Zachariah Bragg, Gary Snider, Jason Currier, Terry Wright and Ron CLark. Special thanks to Encompass Hospice, specifically, Cassie Rush, Dale Hollingsworth, Rodney Gardner and Hannah Denham. Special thank you to special caregivers Wanda Poland and Kaye Turley. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:00 PM
K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory
322 Nisbet Street NW
Jacksonville, AL 36265
(256) 435-7042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved