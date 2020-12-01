Homegoing service for Mary J. Todd Smith, 86, of Hobson City will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the FEMA Building in Hobson City, with Rev Anthony Chapman officiating. Interment will follow in the Hobson City Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 2:PM – 6:PM at Ervin Funeral Chapel.

Mary J Todd Smith was born to the parent of Henrietta Shealey on April 25, 1934, in Randolph County, Alabama. She was a graduate of Randolph County Training School.

She confessed Christ at an early age at the First Baptist Church of Roanoke, AL. After moving to Hobson City, she united with the Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist, where she served faithfully until her health failed her. She served in the Choir, as a Pastor's Aide, in the Missionary Society, in the Nurses Guild, and as Church Clerk. She was a faithful member of the Anniston Ministers Wives and the Hobson City Senior Citizens.

She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Rev. John D. Smith.

She retired from C M Offray (Classic Ribbon) after 31 years of service.

She received her call to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.

She leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Jennifer Towns (John) & Wanda Cunningham; a step-daughter, Ameena Abdul-Malik; five sons, Larry Todd (Jackie), Darryl Todd, Roger Smith (Rhonda), Melvin Smith (Bridgett) and Harold Smith; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She also leaves her special friends: Vondell Stringer, Marche Scott, the DeRamus Family and the Hobson City Senior Citizens; and a special niece/caregiver, Jacqueline Foster.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Rev. John D. Smith; one great-grandchild Maurice Ware, Jr.; her mother, Henrietta Shealey; two sisters, Melma Adams and Georgia Ann Coats; two brothers, Alfred Hill and John H. Whittaker.

Ervin Funeral Chapel

Where Courtesy Dwells

and Service Excels





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store