Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary Jean Lee Heany will be 2:00, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Center of Hope Church with Rev. Garry Burns officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. She is survived by her sons, Wayne Lee (Janie) and Al Lee (Connie); grandchildren, Kelli Dover, Staci Hill (Jeromy), Dawn Holcomb (Dennis), Jessica Williams (Toby), Melissa Curvin, Rebecca Bickerstaff (Blake), and Whitney Krutulis (Blake); great-grandchildren, Lauren Ingram, Skyla Dover, Logan Dulin, Cain Dover, Sadie Dulin, Peyton Roberts, Dayton Lee, Brylan Bickerstaff, Marley Bickerstaff, Bennett Krutulis, Cameron Hill, Madison Holcomb, Kennedy Holcomb, and Lukas Holcomb; great-great- grandchildren, Shylin Butterworth, and Emersyn Ingram; special friend and caregiver, Jodi Ryan; and with several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Robert A. Lee, and Don Heany; sons, Tim Lee, and David Lee. Pallbearers will be Blake Bickerstaff, Blake Krutulis, Cain Dover, Logan Dulin, Jeromy Hill, Noah Ingram, and Toby Williams. Mary Jean Lee Heany, known to most as "PawPaw", was a loving mother and grandmother. She was the matriarch of her family and known for her no nonsense attitude. She always ensured her family and friends had a safe place to stay and a warm meal to eat. She cherished her grandchildren and loved taking the girls shopping. She was a founding member of Center of Hope church and retired from RMC after 35 years of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Center of Hope Church or The University of Alabama RISE Center at https://riseschool. ua. edu/ Online condolences made at www.graybrown service.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Mary Jean Lee Heany.
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
(256) 236-3441
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 27, 2019