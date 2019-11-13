The graveside service for Mrs. Mary Jo Bundrum Couch, 78, of Jacksonville, was held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville with Scott Parris and Rick Bragg officiating. Mrs. Couch passed away on November 8, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Couch had a relationship with Christ that was important to her. She loved flowers, Gospel music, and was well known for her peanut butter cakes. Although she had no biological children, she raised her nieces and nephews as her children. If it had not been for her, the children would have never learned to drive. She and her husband, John, owned and operated West Point Grocery for several years in the 1960's. Mrs. Couch is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Ava Mae Bundrum; sisters, Edna Sanders and Sue Green; and brothers, William A. Bundrum and James Franklin Bundrum. Mrs. Couch is survived by her husband of 60 years, John C. Couch; sisters, Juanita Fair and Margaret Bragg; a brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Connie Couch; and many nieces and nephews, who she considered her own children. Pallbearers were family and friends. Honorary pallbearers were Stephen Couch, Todd Yancey, Jaylen Hanson, Johnathan Hanson, and Jacob Hanson. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 13, 2019