Funeral services for Mary Joyce Cain will be held 11:00 am, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Pastor Terry Graves officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 at Gray Brown-Service. Mrs. Cain went to be with Jesus on March 10, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Renae Snelling (Robert); her two sons, Phillip Cain and Jesse Cain; seven grandchildren, Crystal Jenkins, Mark Gallahar, Nikki Queen, Ray Snelling, Jennifer Snelling, Craig Cain, Kayla Cain; eleven great-grandchildren, Madison and Alyson Jenkins, Gabriel and Kyndal Gallahar, Aric, Tyris, and Kenneth Queen, Jerry (Chubz) Jenkins, Aaron Pinson, Conner and Kye Cain. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joe Cain and her daughter, Phyllis Cain Stephens. Pallbearers will be Robert Snelling, Ray Snelling, Mark Gallahar, Ryan O'Neill, Jason McClain and Christian Townsend. Mrs. Cain was a loving and loyal wife and a wonderful loving mother. She was friends with everyone. She was owner of Joyce's Salvage Yard for 25 years. She touched many lives along the way and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She likes to fish, watch TV, sew and spend time with family and friends. The family would like to thank everyone at Stringfellow Hospital and especially thanks to Alacare and all friends and relatives for their prayers and help during Mrs. Cain's time of need. Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 13, 2019

Gray Brown-Service Mortuary

