A Memorial Service for Mrs. Mary Joyce Heard, 80, of Oxford will be at 3 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Heard passed away July 14, 2019. Mrs. Heard had been a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by a sister, Delores Foy, and a sister-in-law, Betty Carter. Mrs. Heard is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bill Heard; children, Cole Heard (Summer), Glenn Morrison (Dawn), and Georgia Tudisco (Charlie); grandchildren, Hayden Heard, Crimson Heard, Brandt Morrison, Destin Morrison, and Jessica Tinney; a brother, Sonny Carter; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the United Cerebral Palsy of East Central Alabama, 415 Castle Avenue, Anniston, AL 36205 (www.ecaucp.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on July 17, 2019