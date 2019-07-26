Mary Kate Greene, 82, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Tanner Medical Center/East Alabama. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Jordan Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include: Sister - Johnnie Bowen Arevalo, Woodland, AL, Sister - Belle Bowen Watts, Oxford, AL, Brother - Wayne(Dorothy) Bowen, Newell, AL, Nieces - Ashley Kotera Bowen, Revonda Bowen, Patronia Bowen, Mushy Wilson, and Jasmine White, Nephews - Charlie and Gary Thomaston, Ashton and Ashwhin Bowen, and Saeje Brown along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and family. Ms. Green was a native and resident of Randolph County and a member of Jordan Chapel since an early age. She had a lifelong occupation working in the mobile home business with her sisters, Johnnie and Belle at JBM Mobile Home Sales. She lived a happy and blessed life and will be missed dearly. Ms. Greene was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Dale Greene, husband, Robert "Bobby" Manuel, brothers, Horace Bowen of Heflin, AL., Homer Bowen of Heflin, AL., and Mayo Bowen of Newell, AL., mother, Odessa McDaniel Bowen, and father, Claudis Bowen. visit our website @ www.drydenfuneral home.com
Published in The Anniston Star on July 26, 2019