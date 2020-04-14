Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kathryn Casey Vanderford. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville , AL 36265 (256)-435-7042 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Kathryn Casey Vanderford, born January 15, 1925, to Ralph Theodria Casey and Carrie Ovada Woolf Casey, passed away at the age of 95 on April 8, 2020, at Grandview Gardens at Redstone Village, Huntsville, AL, where she had moved in 2014 after the death of her husband.

Prior to moving closer to her daughter in Huntsville, Mrs. Vanderford had been a long-time resident of Jacksonville, AL.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, John Acker Vanderford; brothers Frank Casey, Horace Lee Casey, and Edwin Casey; and grandchildren Ross Vanderford and Lauren Sealy.

Mrs. Vanderford is survived by a son, Roy Vanderford (Karen) of Fishers, IN; twin daughters, Karen Vanderford Brown (Richard) of Huntsville, AL, and Kathy Vanderford Sealy (Byran) of Chelsea, AL; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Vanderford, a native of Piedmont, AL, graduated from Piedmont High School in 1943, where she was valedictorian of her high school class. During high school and college, she worked at George Kass Clothing Store in Piedmont. She met John while studying at Jacksonville State Teachers College, where she received her bachelor's degree, and taught school upon graduating. In 1947, she and John married, and they later moved to Rome, GA in 1951, and Augusta, GA in 1956. They returned to Calhoun County in 1975 when they moved to Jacksonville, AL. Life was always full with raising three children and supporting John in his endeavors, such as working toward his doctoral degree and helping with his ministry with the Gideons, as well as both she and John regularly writing letters to the editor of the Anniston Star. Before moving to Jacksonville, Mrs. Vanderford was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church of Augusta, GA, where she taught Sunday School and served as a church librarian. After moving to Jacksonville, she faithfully served at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, AL, where she continued as a Sunday School teacher and WMU (Woman's Missionary Union) Director, having been involved in WMU for much of her life.

Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 14, 2020

