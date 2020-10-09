A graveside service for Mrs. Mary L. Burris, 82 of Oxford, will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 11:30 am at Vinson Cemetery in Ohatchee, Alabama. Rev. Milton Harris will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Mrs. Burris passed away on October 8, 2020. She is survived by her children, Terry L. Burris, Rhonda Elane Coleman (Steve), Charles Stephen Burris (Ken Eklund); grandchildren, Courtney Burris, Jacob 'Jake' Coleman; great grandchildren, Khaley Davis, Cole Davis; sisters, Donnie Harris and Betty Lambert (Frank), and several extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Benjamin Burris; parents, Harry and Lucille Hester, and her brother, Gerald 'Fuzz' Vinson. Pallbearers will be Milton Harris, Michael Harris, John Ward, Jake Coleman, Tony Vinson, and Bull Crosson. Mrs. Burris graduated from Ohatchee High School. She was a member at Boiling Springs Baptist Church. She worked at Anniston Sports Wear and Crown Tuff in Heflin, each for over 20 years. Mrs. Burris loved to read, loved caring for animals, and was the worlds biggest Alabama Football fan. ROLL TIDE! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the League of Animal Welfare or to the Humane Society. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

