Service Information
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston , AL 36206
(256)-820-0024
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston , AL 36206
Celebration of Life
2:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston , AL 36206
Obituary

A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Mary L. (Sharp) Swann, 92, will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Keith Curlee will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Swann, devoted Christian, wife, mother, and friend to many, was promoted to her Heavenly home on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was preceded in promotion by her husband, L.C. Swann and her daughter, Sharon Ledbetter. To carry on her legacy, Mrs. Swann is survived by her three sons, Ronn Swann (Ann), Randy J. Swann, and Eric Swann; five grandchildren, Emily Boles (Tony), Bryan Swann, Leda Swann (Tim), Amanda Page (Jon), and Laura Hughes (Robby); four great-grandchildren, Helen Biddle, Daisy Page, Ivy Page, and River Page; one sister, Dorothy Oliver (James D.); and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Swann began her professional career in retail. Her early retail experience began at W.T. Grants in Birmingham. She continued working for W.T. Grants upon moving to Anniston and then began to expand her career. Mrs. Swann moved to Berman's Drapery Department in sales and was there promoted into management. She then opened and managed the Blackburn's Bedspread and Drapery store in the Quintard Mall. Later in her career, she was also a manager and buyer for the Children's Department at Belk Hudson's, while still living in Anniston. Retiring from retail, Mrs. Swann's last place of employment was for the Kid's Depot in Anniston. Talented in many areas, Mrs. Swann was a gifted pianist and vocalist, playing and singing with her family and others at various venues. Her favorite selections included Contemporary and Gospel music. Mrs. Swann was also very talented in planting numerous, beautiful flower gardens and enjoyed tending to them in her spare time. Her true passion was her love for God and her family. Mrs. Swann's faith was unwavering. She never met a stranger and was respected and loved by all that knew her. Mrs. Swann was an excellent example of how a Christian, wife, mother, and friend should be. She was always looking to encourage or help someone in any way she could. Mrs. Swann believed forgiveness and unconditional love was exemplary and she lived her life that way. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all who cared and supported Mrs. Swann throughout her illness, including Diversicare of Oxford, Alacare Hospice, all friends and family (especially Leda and Tim for their care of Eric), and Rev. Keith Curlee. The continual support and outpouring of help will never be forgotten. May God bless each person that has extended their hand in any way, through this difficult time, and may we all live daily to exhibit forgiveness and God's unconditional love to our families and friends. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you simply give to someone in need, in Mrs. Swann's memory. 