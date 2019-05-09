Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 (256)-463-2287 Memorial service 1:00 PM Rhema Christian Center 8386 U.S. Highway 431 Heflin , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory, Mary Lynn Baker n`ee Houston, 75, went to her heavenly home on May 6, 2019 after succumbing to an illness for the previous nine months. Mary was the child of the late Andrew Jackson and Lilliar Houston born on June 2, 1943 in Randolph County, Alabama. She was the fourth child of seven children. She graduated from Randolph County High School. After graduation she married John L. Baker in June of 1959. She raised six children. Mary was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, homemaker, and an accomplished seamstress. She was, also, a talented interior decorator. Mary loved entertaining and gardening. She was a caring, giving, person who especially devoted herself to the care of the elderly. Mary was also fond of organizing and hosting annual Christmas Celebrations in her home. Mary was an active member of her church family. She was an avid baker and southern cook. She often baked goods, prepared meals, and distributed them throughout her community. She volunteered in her church and would bake or prepare dishes for various occasions. She was a true "southern bell"! Mary was the sister of the late Andrew L. Houston, Bobby J. Houston, Abraham Lincoln Houston, and John Houston. Mary was survived by sisters, Sarah Akles, Mertis Baker, and Catherine, (husband Jerry Baker). Her children: Linda J. (husband Michael Hill) children; Charisma Holloway; her grandchildren; Octaria Jones, Octavia Holloway, and Rynell Jones. Kandrika Barkley children: LaNya Westbrook, Allanah Scott. Her children: Brenda J. (husband Claude Johnson) children: Sydney Johnson and Whitney Johnson. Her children: John C. Baker, children: Erykah Baker, Saundera (husband Kendal Williams) Her children: Darenda D. Shackleford, children: Tamel McGibiany (spouse Jennifer McGibiany) Her great grand children: Elijah McGibiany, Xavier McGibiany. Her children: Sharlene Knox: children, Crystal Thomas, her grandchild, Iccesys Thomas. Chasity (husband Chris Sablah). Her children: Tracy L. (husband Gregory Copeland) children: Hannah M. Copeland, Rashad Rogers. Goddaughter: Angela Aaron. Mary will be dearly missed by her loved ones. However, they celebrate the fact that she is at peace and at home with her beloved Lord and Savior. A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, May 11, 2019 @ 1:00 PM at Rhema Christian Center, 8386 U.S. Highway 431, Heflin, AL. In Loving Memory, Mary Lynn Baker n`ee Houston, 75, went to her heavenly home on May 6, 2019 after succumbing to an illness for the previous nine months. Mary was the child of the late Andrew Jackson and Lilliar Houston born on June 2, 1943 in Randolph County, Alabama. She was the fourth child of seven children. She graduated from Randolph County High School. After graduation she married John L. Baker in June of 1959. She raised six children. Mary was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, homemaker, and an accomplished seamstress. She was, also, a talented interior decorator. Mary loved entertaining and gardening. She was a caring, giving, person who especially devoted herself to the care of the elderly. Mary was also fond of organizing and hosting annual Christmas Celebrations in her home. Mary was an active member of her church family. She was an avid baker and southern cook. She often baked goods, prepared meals, and distributed them throughout her community. She volunteered in her church and would bake or prepare dishes for various occasions. She was a true "southern bell"! Mary was the sister of the late Andrew L. Houston, Bobby J. Houston, Abraham Lincoln Houston, and John Houston. Mary was survived by sisters, Sarah Akles, Mertis Baker, and Catherine, (husband Jerry Baker). Her children: Linda J. (husband Michael Hill) children; Charisma Holloway; her grandchildren; Octaria Jones, Octavia Holloway, and Rynell Jones. Kandrika Barkley children: LaNya Westbrook, Allanah Scott. Her children: Brenda J. (husband Claude Johnson) children: Sydney Johnson and Whitney Johnson. Her children: John C. Baker, children: Erykah Baker, Saundera (husband Kendal Williams) Her children: Darenda D. Shackleford, children: Tamel McGibiany (spouse Jennifer McGibiany) Her great grand children: Elijah McGibiany, Xavier McGibiany. Her children: Sharlene Knox: children, Crystal Thomas, her grandchild, Iccesys Thomas. Chasity (husband Chris Sablah). Her children: Tracy L. (husband Gregory Copeland) children: Hannah M. Copeland, Rashad Rogers. Goddaughter: Angela Aaron. Mary will be dearly missed by her loved ones. However, they celebrate the fact that she is at peace and at home with her beloved Lord and Savior. A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, May 11, 2019 @ 1:00 PM at Rhema Christian Center, 8386 U.S. Highway 431, Heflin, AL. Published in The Anniston Star on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close