The funeral service for Mary Magdaline Thompson, 78, of Anniston, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 16th & Noble St. Church of Christ in Anniston. Bro. Marvin Jones will officiate and burial will follow at Eden Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 5th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Goodson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Thompson passed away June 28, 2019 at Jacksonville Health and Rehabilitation.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George E. Thompson; parents, Richard and Viola Jones; brother, Richard Jones, Jr.
Mrs. Thompson loved sewing, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. After working for 25 years, she retired from Blue Mountain Industries.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her two daughters; Sandra (Carl) Hinton, Elisha (Robert) Swain and two sons; Richard (Tish) Thompson, Andre (Marcia) Gross; thirteen grandchildren; LaShondra Hinton, Amie (Willie) Sykes, Christina Hinton, Symbol Swain, Chiaya Swain, Kerrie Swain, Richard Thompson Jr. Terrance Thompson, Damian Thompson, Wynter Johnson, Nikeya Gross-Kirby, Jamarkeyus Gross and Quantrez Gross; five great-grandchildren; Amaya Hinton, Maleah Sykes, Damian Thompson Jr., Tansley Thompson and Terrance Thompson Jr.; three sisters-in-law; Josephine Gooden, Melba Riggins and Ellie Garrett and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Anniston Star on July 5, 2019