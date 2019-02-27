Ms. Mary Margaret Hug, 78 years of age, died peacefully at Piedmont Health Care Center in Piedmont, AL, on February 24, 2019. She was the daughter of Frank and Margaret Hug of Fort Smith, AR. Mary's professional life was varied. She served as secretary to the president of the University of Dallas, from which she received B.A. and M.A. degrees, and eventually became the school's financial officer. Upon leaving UD, she did public relations and fundraising for a Dallas non-profit, then went on to become an account executive for a national public relations firm. Throughout her life, Mary was lively, spontaneous and thoroughly independent: she enjoyed expanding various envelopes. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Frank, also of Fort Smith, AR. She is survived by her brother Bill, his wife Susan and their three children, and Frank's wife Kitty and their seven children. The family is deeply grateful to the Piedmont Health Care Center, particularly Unit Two, for their kind and generous care. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 27, 2019