Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Mary Mattieleen (Hill) Todd. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville , AL 36265 (256)-435-7042 Visitation 12:00 PM First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Funeral service 1:00 PM First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Burial Following Services Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Mrs. Mary Mattieleen Hill Todd, 97, of Jacksonville, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville with Dr. Derek Staples officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Todd passed away April 22, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Mrs. Todd was a native of Lineville, AL, graduated from Lineville High School, and attended Anniston Business College. She married her childhood sweetheart, Duval Todd, in 1946. She worked at the Anniston Army Depot for several years. She later went on to work at Anniston Memorial Hospital as a transcriptionist and was later promoted to supervisor. She retired in 1991. Mrs. Todd was a lifelong member of the First Baptist of Jacksonville where she had taught GA's and Vacation Bible School. She was also recognized as Volunteer of the Year for United Way. Mrs. Todd is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Duval Todd; her parents, William Jeff Hill and Lavera Pearl Humphries; two sisters, Beatrice Latham and Catherine Britt; and five brothers, Elvin, Curtis, Buford, Charles, and Jerry "Sonny" Hill. Mrs. Todd is survived by her daughter, Kathy Hester and her husband, Tom, of Birmingham; grandchildren, Mary Alyssa Rushton and her husband, Clay, of Leeds, and Khristopher Todd Hester and his wife, Valerie, of Birmingham; great-grandchildren Sawyer Hayes Hester, Maggie Grace Hester, Porter Robertson Cheeseman, Brandon Michael Rushton, Mackenzie Elaine Rushton, and Taylor Rushton; a sister, Maudine Birchfield of Athens; and one brother, Roy F. Hill of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Missions Ministry at the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, 230 7th Street NE, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Online condolences may be made to the family at to Funeral service for Mrs. Mary Mattieleen Hill Todd, 97, of Jacksonville, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville with Dr. Derek Staples officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Todd passed away April 22, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Mrs. Todd was a native of Lineville, AL, graduated from Lineville High School, and attended Anniston Business College. She married her childhood sweetheart, Duval Todd, in 1946. She worked at the Anniston Army Depot for several years. She later went on to work at Anniston Memorial Hospital as a transcriptionist and was later promoted to supervisor. She retired in 1991. Mrs. Todd was a lifelong member of the First Baptist of Jacksonville where she had taught GA's and Vacation Bible School. She was also recognized as Volunteer of the Year for United Way. Mrs. Todd is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Duval Todd; her parents, William Jeff Hill and Lavera Pearl Humphries; two sisters, Beatrice Latham and Catherine Britt; and five brothers, Elvin, Curtis, Buford, Charles, and Jerry "Sonny" Hill. Mrs. Todd is survived by her daughter, Kathy Hester and her husband, Tom, of Birmingham; grandchildren, Mary Alyssa Rushton and her husband, Clay, of Leeds, and Khristopher Todd Hester and his wife, Valerie, of Birmingham; great-grandchildren Sawyer Hayes Hester, Maggie Grace Hester, Porter Robertson Cheeseman, Brandon Michael Rushton, Mackenzie Elaine Rushton, and Taylor Rushton; a sister, Maudine Birchfield of Athens; and one brother, Roy F. Hill of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Missions Ministry at the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, 230 7th Street NE, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Online condolences may be made to the family at to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042 Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close