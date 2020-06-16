A funeral service for Mrs. Mary Nell Curry, 81 of Oxford, will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Virgil Bohn will be officiating and her grandson, Judd Edwards, giving the eulogy. The family will receive friends on the same day from noon until the time of the service.

Mrs. Curry passed away on June 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Jerry Curry; daughters, Jill Edwards (Rodney) and Leslie Cates (Gerald); grandchildren, Jake Edwards, Taylor Darden, Judd Edwards, Curry Cates, Lott Cates, Kennedy Cates; great granddaughters, Blakely, Ellie Mae, Charleston, Mary Collins, Georgia; siblings, Sarah Tipton and Earl Holmes; sister in law, Ann Wilson, and a host of extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Orbie and Cecil Holmes and her parents in law, Barker and Violet Curry.

Pallbearers will be Jake Edwards, Judd Edwards, Curry Cates, Lott Cates, Trey Gunderson, Mike Bobo and Ty Gardner.

Mrs. Curry was a longtime active member of Eulton United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.

She was the happiest when she had her family around her. She never missed an event that her grandchildren were a part of. Mrs. Curry greeted everyone she met with a smile and a hug. She loved to go on family vacations.

Mrs. Curry loved to go shopping with her sister and her friends.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother, Momma and friend and will be greatly missed.

Miller Funeral Home and Crematory

256-831-4611



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store