Mary Nell Curry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Mrs. Mary Nell Curry, 81 of Oxford, will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Virgil Bohn will be officiating and her grandson, Judd Edwards, giving the eulogy. The family will receive friends on the same day from noon until the time of the service.
Mrs. Curry passed away on June 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Jerry Curry; daughters, Jill Edwards (Rodney) and Leslie Cates (Gerald); grandchildren, Jake Edwards, Taylor Darden, Judd Edwards, Curry Cates, Lott Cates, Kennedy Cates; great granddaughters, Blakely, Ellie Mae, Charleston, Mary Collins, Georgia; siblings, Sarah Tipton and Earl Holmes; sister in law, Ann Wilson, and a host of extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Orbie and Cecil Holmes and her parents in law, Barker and Violet Curry.
Pallbearers will be Jake Edwards, Judd Edwards, Curry Cates, Lott Cates, Trey Gunderson, Mike Bobo and Ty Gardner.
Mrs. Curry was a longtime active member of Eulton United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.
She was the happiest when she had her family around her. She never missed an event that her grandchildren were a part of. Mrs. Curry greeted everyone she met with a smile and a hug. She loved to go on family vacations.
Mrs. Curry loved to go shopping with her sister and her friends.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother, Momma and friend and will be greatly missed.
Miller Funeral Home and Crematory
256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved