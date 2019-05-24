Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Nelle Thrash Russell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Nelle Thrash Russell born and raised in Heflin and Anniston, Alabama moved to Athens in 2006 before passing away at age 87. As a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and Nona, she infused her family with a sense that it should be placed at the center of everything. She found satisfaction in her professional life as a trailblazing librarian passionately wishing to expand the reach of books to underserved areas and then later serving as head librarian at Ft. McClellan's Chemical School. She was married to the love of her life James Murphy Russell (Jim) for 37 years until his death in 1990. After moving to Georgia to be closer to her children and grandchildren, she enjoyed being a member of the M&M's, was a huge fan of the Lady Dawgs, and an active member of Athens First United Methodist Church. Mary Nelle will be remembered for her ability to make connections with anyone she met, for her deep friendships everywhere she lived, and most of all her love for her family. Survivors include her brother Ross Thrash (Nell) of Heflin, AL; son Scott Russell (Kelly) of Alpharetta; daughter Stacy Mallet (Chris) of Athens; grandchildren Jay Russell, Amy Connell, Blair and Laney Mallet, Cole and Elizabeth Russell; great-grandchildren James and Emma Russell, and Fiona Connell. In honor of Mary Nelle, a memorial gift can be made to her beloved Golden Springs Baptist Church. Published in The Anniston Star on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

