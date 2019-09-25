Mary Reid McElhany, age 86 of Eastaboga formerly of Birmingham passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was a member of Craig Memorial United Methodist Church and was retired from Region's Bank. She served with her husband Rev. M. J. McElhany at many churches in the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. M. J. McElhany; her parents: James P. and Essie Mae Martin Reid and brothers: James P. Reid, Jr. and William E. Reid. Survivors include her daughter, Myra Gail McElhany; sister, Charlotte Reid Quillian and sister-in-law, Anne Reid and numerous nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Craig Memorial United Methodist Church with burial in Eastaboga Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Craig Memorial United Methodist Church in her memory.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 25, 2019