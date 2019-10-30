Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Rose Lorraine (Boyd) Watson. View Sign Service Information Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 (256)-463-2287 Visitation 10:00 AM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial service for Mary Rose Lorraine Boyd Watson will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel in Heflin, AL with Dr. Sam Hayes officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service. Mrs. Watson died October 27 at Cleburne County Nursing Home a few days before her 103rd birthday. She was born November 19, 1916 in Heflin, the daughter of James Thomas Boyd and Cora Dodgen Boyd. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Marvin Loyce Watson, and her sister, Levis Boyd. After graduating high school in 1935, Mrs. Watson began working at Taylor's 5 & 10 cent store in Heflin. In October of 1937, she and her sister Levis were hired at the Bank of Heflin where their father was an original stockholder when the Bank was organized. She worked at the Bank 22 years until she resigned to care for her aging mother. She helped organize the First Friends of the Library Committee and served in that capacity during the 1960's and early 1970's. In 1974, she began working at the Lucille Morgan Library as Director where she was instrumental in keeping the Library open until retiring in 2000. After retiring from the Library, she worked tirelessly on a map of all the current residents, both historical and new, within the city limits of Heflin. As a native of Heflin, she was active in the religious, civil and cultural life of her town. She was a member of the Heflin First United Methodist Church, the Study Club, and an honorary member of the Cleburne Historical Society. She was also a member of the Admiral Semmes Chapter of UDC. Heartfelt gratitude to special caregivers, Cleburne County Nursing Home Nurses and CNAs, and Alabama Hospice. Thanks to all who showed care, love and kindness to Mrs. Watson.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 30, 2019

