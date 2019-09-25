Funeral service for Mary "Frances" Steward, 85, will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Ingram and the Rev. Jerry Pike officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Piedmont Memory Gardens. Mrs. Steward passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home. Survivors include her husband of 68 1/2 years, James Milton "Mutt" Steward, children, Mike Steward (Felecia), Sandra Ingram (Benjamin), Kim McFry (Kip), Mark Steward (Lynn), and Leanne Pike (Jud); grandchildren, Jeremy Steward, Brandon Steward (Stephanie), Ashley Steward Singleton (Benjamin), Krista Ingram Connell (Brandon), Amanda Ingram Cobb (Geoffrey), Josh Morgan, Emily Morgan Zinn, Casey Steward, Caleb Steward, and Jonah Pike; eight great grandchildren, Abbey Steward, Avery Steward, Hailey Singleton, Kelsey Singleton, Fischer Connell, Hunter Connell, Landon Cobb, and Ainsley Cobb. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Steward, Brandon Steward, Josh Morgan, Casey Steward, Caleb Steward, and Jonah Pike. Mrs. Steward was longtime resident of Piedmont, a member of the First Baptist Church of Piedmont and retired from Piedmont Hospital. She enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking, reading and watching the hummingbirds in her yard. Mrs. Steward was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Lena Minton; grandchildren, Angela and Christina Ingram; and great grandchild, Cooper Allen Cobb.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 25, 2019