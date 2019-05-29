Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Susan (McGrail) Kallus. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Anniston , AL View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Anniston , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral Mass for Mary Susan McGrail Kallus will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Anniston with visitation with the family at 10 a.m. at the Church. Father Charley Alookaran will officiate. Susan was born March 30, 1932 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Edward Matthew McGrail and Josephine Griffin McGrail and was a graduate of Parkersburg West Virginia High School. She died May 13, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Susan attended Marjorie Webster Junior College and after graduation worked for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in Washington, D.C. until her thirty-one-year marriage to Thomas Robert Shelton of Jacksonville Alabama. Susan is survived by seven children: T. Robert Shelton, Jr. of Houston, Texas, E. Matthew Shelton and (Maureen) of Atlanta, Georgia, Joseph Giri (Shelton) of Hawaii, Mary Alice Walker (Shelton) of Mobile, Alabama, Sally Thornton (Shelton) and (Scotty) of Anniston, Alabama, J. Clif Shelton and (Elizabeth) of Jacksonville, and Susan Elizabeth Pettit(Shelton) of Flowery Branch, Georgia, nine grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. After the children were all in school, Susan attended Jacksonville State University, majoring in English. She taught English for one year at Jacksonville High School then went back to JSU for her Master's and taught English at Gadsden State Junior College in Anniston for several years. Also, during this time, Susan fulfilled one of her life goals and became a competitive ballroom dancer, competing in several events. In 1994, Suz married Larry Kallus of Anniston, Alabama who became her ballroom dancing partner for the rest of her life. Susan and Larry experienced a twenty- five-year happy marriage and were extensive world travelers, touring and living in several foreign countries. Whenever possible, they also danced wherever they were. Her husband, Larry, likes to tell the story of how she once danced the quickstep with a Noble in a kilt at Stirling Castle, Scotland. Whenever they arrived in a new country, one of the first things they would do is find a Catholic Church for Susan to attend during their stay. Some of the more unusual places that Susan attended Mass were in Burma, Indonesia, Morocco, Thailand, Sweden, the island of Cyprus, and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. As a life-long person of deep Christian faith, she also completed pilgrimages to Fatima in Portugal, Lourdes in France, and Santiago de Compostela in Spain. 