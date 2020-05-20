Funeral service for Mary "MeMe" Turner, 71, of Jacksonville will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Parris officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville. Mrs. Turner passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at RMC in Anniston. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Paul Turner of Jacksonville; two sons, Kevin Turner of Jacksonville and Jason Turner (Jill) of Piedmont; two grandchildren, Cash Turner and Glory Turner; brother, Stanley Parris of Jacksonville; sister, Beverly Campbell (Keith) of Anniston; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Dustin Wilkins, Dan Patten, Brent Fair, Eric Fair, Lance Jennings, and Jerry Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Graham and Francis Beard. Mrs. Turner was a longtime resident of Jacksonville and was a member of Extended Hand Church of Piedmont where she served as a Youth Sunday School Teacher, was on the praise team, and was an Elder's wife. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and making banana pudding. She loved her grandchildren more than anything. Mrs. Turner was loved by all that knew her and never had anyone to say anything bad about her. She was always thoughtful of others, sending cards, calling and checking on them, and praying for those in need. www.thompsonfuneral homepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 20, 2020.