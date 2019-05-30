Funeral services for Mary Will Davis Jackson, age 82, of Oxford, where held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 2:00 PM CST at Meadowbrook Baptist Church. Chaplain Jim Wilson officiated. Burial was in the Forestlawn Gardens. Mrs. Jackson passed away on Sunday at Poplar Creek Senior Care Center in LaGrange, Ga. Survivors include her nieces and nephews; Donna Wynne, Rhonda Jackson (Ron), Jennifer Jones (Tommy), Sheila Turner (Bobby), Jan Adams, Rick Davis (Gail), Scott Davis (Lisa), Jeff Davis (Betty Jean), and her friend and loving companion, Elmo Tanner. Mrs. Jackson was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church and was active in the Senior Sunday School Class. She was a Medical Transcriptionist for years, a devoted housewife, mother and aunt. Mrs. Jackson enjoyed camping, music festivals and serving as a Pink Lady at Regional Medical Center. Two of her proudest accomplishments were her participation in a play, 'The Hub Society', and the publication of her book, 'Circle Unbroken'. Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her parents; Emory Otis and Frances Davis, husband, James Jackson, son, James Mark Jackson, brothers; Ralph Camp Davis, Orvil Bruce Davis and a sister, Lila Davis Barber. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611