Master Sergeant Wesley Lee Self
Calling hours
View Map
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
View Map
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:45 PM
View Map
Alabama National Cemetery
After a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, Master Sergeant Wesley Lee Self, USAF, retired, age 82, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City, AL with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Dr. Mack Amis officiating. Interment will follow at 2:45 p.m. at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Wesley, "Wes", was born in Arlington, CA. He graduated from Corona High School, where he enjoyed playing football with his best friend, Kenneth Compton, who still enjoys teasing Wes about Alabama football.
Wes served in the United States Air Force for 21 years. He served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. His USAF service included stationing at Maxwell-Gunter AFB (AL), Wheelus AFB (Tripoli, Libya), Randolph AFB (TX), Ramstein AFB (Germany), and Vandenberg AFB (CA). Wes also served two years as a recruiter at Gunter AFB. In conclusion of Wes's service to his country, and many awards, he is most proud of being awarded The Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in a combat zone before leaving Vietnam.
Beyond retirement, Wes continued his career in telephone communications with Verizon (formerly GTE and CONTEL) for 19 years.
Wes loved his Sunday school class at Parker Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoyed working with his church friends cooking for Habitat for Humanity. Alongside Angelin, they were blessed delivering Christmas gifts to nursing homes and assisted living residents.
Wes was happy being outside and enjoyed working in his yard. Being an avid yard man and griller gave him great enjoyment.
Wes loved his children and grandchildren, and he was most proud of them. Whether he visited his grandchildren, or they spent their summers in Anniston, he had a great sense of humor teasing them, or teaching them how to mow the grass or wash a car. They always ended their days swinging on the front porch eating ice cream.
Without a doubt, his first priority was always Angelin.
Wes will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Angelin Campbell Self; daughters, Angela Denise Self Jenkins of Aurora, CO, and Monica Rey and her husband, Johnny, of Dacula, GA; son Brian Self of Maylene, AL; and five grandchildren, Justin Rey, Jessica Rey, Victoria Jenkins, Nathan Self and Lillian Self. Wes also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and was loved by his sister-in-law, Jackie Tatum.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wesley Stonewall Self; his mother and stepfather, Angie Self Kelsey and Raymond Kelsey; and a sister, Nancy Wike.
The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Cove in Anniston, and Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home for their love and kindness shown towards Wes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to UAB for Parkinson's Disease Research, c/o UAB Gift Records, 1720 2nd Avenue South, AB 1230, Birmingham, AL 36294-0112; or you may donate by phone at 205-934-7242.

K.L. Brown Memory Chapel
620 Golden Springs Road
Anniston, AL 36207
256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on May 5, 2019
