Matthew Joseph "Matt" Preston
1978 - 2020
Matthew "Matt" Joseph Preston, 41, of Richmond, KY passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020. Born December 31, 1978, he was the son of Charles Joseph "Joe" Preston of Danville and the late Judy James Preston. Matt was a graduate of Donoho High School in Anniston, AL. He attended Jacksonville State and the University of Alabama. He had been a certified water safety Instructor, played elementary and high school football, was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan, and enjoyed playing golf. In addition to his father, Matt is survived by his two sons, Braden Ty (Brittany) Bonner of Berea and Chandler Joseph Preston of Berea; paternal grandmother, Rena Preston of Perryville; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and by a chosen brother, Donnie Kelley of Alexandria, Alabama. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mark United Methodist Church in Anniston, AL or to any Humane Society of your choice. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. A guestbook is available at www.wlpruitt.com.

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
