A Celebration of Life for Mr. Matthew Michael "Matt" Clonts, 37, of Anniston, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Martha's Chapel at Camp Lee. Reverend Amy DeWitte will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. As the service is outside, the family requests those in attendance to dress casually and comfortably.
Matt passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2020.
Matt was a 2001 graduate of Oxford High School and a 2005 graduate of The University of Alabama, where he received his BS in Finance and Insurance. While at UA, Matt was a member and officer of the Gamma Alpha Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, served as a Student Government Association College of Commerce and Business Senator, and was a member of the Jason's Senior Men of Honor Society. In 2019, Matt graduated from the Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University. He was currently employed as a vice president with Farmers and Merchants Bank. Matt served in his community in various ways. He was president of the Knox Concert Series, was a 2016 graduate of Leadership Calhoun County and was currently a vice chair of the Advisory Committee of LCC, Co-Chair of Sunny King Golf Tournament with the Greater Anniston Professional Association (GAPA), was the current Captain of the Quarterback Club of Calhoun County, served on the fundraising and grant review committees of the United Way of East Central Alabama, served on the Board of the Anniston Country Club, and received the Alabama State Membership Award for Top Producer in 2016-2017 for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 189. Matt was a member of Anniston First United Methodist Church where he served on the finance committee and on the Camp Lee Board. He had also served as a previous Board member of the Boys and Girls Club of East Central Alabama Board as well as the Board of the Anniston Museum of Natural History. Matt's greatest accomplishment was being a loving, devoted, and selfless husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Matt is preceded in death by his father, John Michael "Mike" Clonts, and his grandparents, Janice Thornton Hudson, and John Ernest and Vela Jean Haygood Clonts.
He is survived by his wife, Holly Dempsey Clonts; a son, Chandler P. Armstrong; his mother, Deborah Frazier Clonts; his brother, Daniel Clonts and his wife, Carrie; his grandfather, Donald Clarence Frazier and his wife, Joan Fox Frazier; nieces and nephews, Evie Claire Clonts, Ben and Claudia Dempsey; father- and mother-in-law, Bruce and Kaye Dempsey; brother-and sister-in-law, Andrew and Pam Dempsey; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1104 Ireland Way, Birmingham, AL 35205 or to a favorite charity
to support the local community.
