Funeral services for Matthew Tyler Ayres, age 26, of Heflin will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Benefield Funeral Chapel with Rev. David Waldrop and Cliff Mize officiating. Burial will follow at Pinetucky Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Mr. Ayres passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Tanner-East Alabama Medical Center. Survivors include his mother, Tina Mize (Cliff); his father, Daniel Smith (Dawn); one sister, Haley Smith; grandparents, Bradford and Mary Smith; step-grandparents; Randolph and Brenda Ann Francis; his fiancé, Shelby Nikkole Harris; four stepsisters, Harleigh Mize, Brianna Woods, Haley Andrews, and Sierra Parrish; two step-brothers, Tony Mize and Layne Mize; a nephew, Andrew O'Neal; and two nieces, Evelyn Mize and Macyn Woods. Pallbearers will be Randolph Francis, Damien Landry, Tanner Williamson, Joey Williamson, Roger Prater, and Tyler Norton. A lifelong Heflin resident, Mr. Ayres was born in Birmingham on June 10, 1993, the son of Daniel Smith and Tina Ayres Mize. He was a member of Pinetucky Baptist Church and worked as a CNA at Anniston-NRC and also as a certified security guard. Mr. Ayres was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Patrick Ayres; an uncle, Dallas Mize; and grandparents, Billy Pat and Janice Ayres. Memorials may be floral or donations may be made to Benefield Funeral Home at 17624 Hwy 431, Wedowee, AL 36278, to go towards final expenses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bene fieldfhwedowee.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 19, 2019