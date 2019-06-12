Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Odesa Beason. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mattie Odessia Beason, 90 of Oxford were held at 2:00 pm, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Chaplain Larry Wimberly officiating. Burial followed at Forestlawn Gardens. The family received friends from 1:00 pm until service time at the funeral home chapel. Mrs. Beason died Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Vincent's St. Clair Palliative unit. She loved her family dearly and was surrounded by them when she took her last breathe and opened her eyes in the presence of the Lord. Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Johns (Don), Peggy Collins (Tom) and Yvonne Green (Roger); sons, Tim Beason and David Beason (Kathy); grandchildren, Twyla Knight, Eddie Johns, Tisha Stewart, Rusty Collins, Stacy Marcum, Brian Green, Janna Graham, Chad Beason, Nikki Renfroe and Zac Beason; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Wayne Benefield (Julie) and sisters, Mae Smith and Doris Carter and her fur baby, Oreo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Chester Hugh Beason and great-granddaughters, Katie Knight and Nora Jean Collins; brothers, Oatis Benefield, Dual Benefield, Doug Benefield and Harold Benefield and sisters, Bertie Lois Ingram, Thelma Wysner and Margie Faye Wingo. Pallbearers were Brett Renfroe, Alex Graham, Ben Stewart, Rusty Collins, Zac Beason and Jonathan Fordham. Mrs. Beason was a native of Cleburne County. Even though she never worked outside the home, she was always "working". She worked the farm from raising chickens to driving the tractor. After raising 5 children, she "retired" to babysitting some of her grandchildren-then other peoples' children as her own. She loved to travel and see the world. They spent many hours in their motorhome and saw all of the states. She had her first plane ride to Hawaii and loved it. Cruises, I cannot count how many they went on. She lived a full and happy life. Now she is in Heaven to work no more. As much as she loved her flowers here on earth, I can only imagine what she is seeing now. Special thanks to St. Vincent's Hospital and Lakeside Hospice for the excellent care mother received and for making us feel like family. You are the best. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Published in The Anniston Star on June 12, 2019

