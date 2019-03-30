Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen McKay Walker. View Sign





The funeral service for Maureen McKay Walker, age 93 of Ashland, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland. Visitation will be before the service from 12:00 until 2:00. Burial will follow at the Wesobulga Cemetery. Mrs. Walker passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 at the Clay County Hospital. She was born in Calhoun County, AL, to Jesse C. McKay and Lola Cook McKay. She grew up in Clay County in the Oak Grove Community. After graduating Lineville High School in 1944 she earned a BS Degree in education from Jacksonville State Teachers College in 1954, retiring after 31 years of teaching. Those years in elementary education had her in Clay County, Sylacauga and Calhoun County. Mrs. Walker was a member 1st United Methodist in Oxford for many years. She loved to read, collect antiques, and garden. Mrs. Walker always had a great love and interest in children and devoted her life and career to caring for and teaching them. She is survived by a daughter, Laura Walker Sands and husband Peter of McMinnville, TN; a son, Ray Walker of Cragford, AL; grandchildren, Clay Walker (Jenni) of Waco, TX, Anna Foshee (Kyle) of Hoover, AL and Alex Walker (Hannah) of McLean, VA; five great grandchildren, Jett Foshee, Everett Walker, Rhodes Foshee, Cora Walker and Ethan Walker; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lola McKay; her husband, Sherall Walker; one brother, Quentin McKay; and sister, Sue Morris. Clay Walker, Alex Walker, Jason Walker, Kyle Foshee, Michael Morris, Jeff Morris and Pete Sands will serve as pallbearers. Franklin Walker and Mickey Morris will be honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Send online condolences at benefieldfuneralhome.com Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Benefield Funeral Home of Lineville - Lineville

89076 Highway 9

Lineville , AL 36266

256-396-2888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close