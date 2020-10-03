1/1
Maxine Rhodes Skelton
Funeral services for Mrs. Maxine Rhodes Skelton, 89 of Jacksonville, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jacksonville, AL. Reverend Terry Smith will officiate and burial will follow in Moore Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Skelton passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Carrollton, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Homer Skelton. Mrs. Skelton was a resident of Jacksonville and a life-long member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She was a thirty year educator, teaching most of her career at Weaver Elementary School. She loved to travel and was an avid gardener. She is survived by her son, James F. Skelton and his wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Jacob Skelton and Leanna Skelton; several cousins and friends. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com K.L. Brown Funeral Home 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
