Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside service for Mayeis Nytcanga Foster "Stuncky" 46, will be Friday, September 4, at 2 pm at Eden Hills Cemetery. Mr. Foster passed away on August 29, 2020. Survivors include his companion: Monque Stitts; sons: D'Angelo, Jakari, Omarion, Jay; daughter: Whitney; his mother, Willie Lois Foster; siblings: Derrick (Vernetta), Wagner, Janssen (Monica), Pamela (Young), Rosalind (Dudley), Felicia (Banks), Bonita (Quinn), Yulanda Foster, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Terrance Clint Foster. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store