Funeral service for Mazie Lee Welch, 96, will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Pastor Truman O'dell officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Welch passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home in Alexandria. Survivors include her son, Dale Welch (Kathy) of Alexandria; her daughter, Anne Auten (Houston) of North Carolina; her grandchildren, Amy Vaughn (Jason), Melissa Canterberry (Anthony); great-grandchildren, Baylee Grayson, Reece Washburn, Jarrin Vaughn, Madison, Tanner and Reilly Canterberry; sisters, Mary Fordham and Lillian Wood of Huntsville and Myrtice Merrill of Heflin; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Roy Welch; parents, Cliff and Bessie Perkins Merrill; sister, Betty Reid and her "Little Brother" W.B. Merrill. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Mrs. Welch was born in Cleburne County but lived most of her life in Calhoun County. She was a loyal member of Noble Street Baptist Church until its closing. She was a devout Christian, read her bible daily and considered by her family and friends as "The Prayer Warrior". She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cooking and reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hurricane Methodist Church in Cleburne County. Online condolences made at www.graybrown

