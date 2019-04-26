Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merelyn Faye Underwood. View Sign Service Information Fairview Heights Northside 3827 George St Anniston, AL 36201 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Fairview Heights Northside Baptist Church 3827 George St. Anniston , AL View Map Service 12:00 PM Fairview Heights Northside Baptist Church 3827 George St. Anniston , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Join us in celebrating the life of Merelyn Faye Underwood on Saturday, April 27th at Fairview Heights Northside Baptist Church 3827 George St., Anniston, AL 36201 11:00 visitation, 12:00 service; special invitation to the graduating class of 1958 Saks High School. A reception will be after service. Ms. Underwood was a life long resident of Etowah and Calhoun County. She retired from Kmart Corporation of 13 years as a fashion accessory supervisor. Volunteer of the Boys Club of America for 7 years. Caregiver of her mother for 15 years. Merelyn was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by two brothers, Ralph Usrey of Saks, John Usrey of Alexandria, two daughters, Angela Moore of Flowery Branch, GA. Donna Griffin of Cropwell, AL, two sons, Jerry Allen Underwood of Augusta, GA, and Perry Wayne Underwood of Gadsden, AL. Ms. Underwood had 7 grandchildren, Daniel Moore (Jenna) Flowery Branch, GA. Elliot Moore (Stephanie) Flowery Branch, GA., Jereme D. Haynes (Britne) of Anniston, AL., Hannah Haynes (Kim) of San Angelo, TX., Jerry Naylor Underwood of Augusta, GA., Wesley Reagan Underwood of Augusta, GA; 7 great grandchildren, Jayden Moore, Andie Taylor, Paxton Moore, Railyn Haynes, Leona Moore, Parker Moore, Lily Moore and Huxley Cash Haynes; several nieces, Cyndie Usrey Perry (KP) of Huntsville, AL, Lori Usrey Strand of Vestavia, AL, Amber Usrey of Auburn, AL, Crystal Usrey of Alexandria, AL, Lauren Usrey of Alexandria, AL, Eimi Mari Usrey of Dominican Republic; and one aunt, Esther Roberson of Birmingham, AL. Ms. Underwood is proceeded in death, parents George F. Usrey and Lora B. Usrey of Anniston, brother Paul W. Usrey of Saks, one nephew, Jacob Ayers. Our hearts are forever changed, but we are comforted in knowing she is with out Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers memorial funds accepted at Fairview Heights Northside Baptist Church. Join us in celebrating the life of Merelyn Faye Underwood on Saturday, April 27th at Fairview Heights Northside Baptist Church 3827 George St., Anniston, AL 36201 11:00 visitation, 12:00 service; special invitation to the graduating class of 1958 Saks High School. A reception will be after service. Ms. Underwood was a life long resident of Etowah and Calhoun County. She retired from Kmart Corporation of 13 years as a fashion accessory supervisor. Volunteer of the Boys Club of America for 7 years. Caregiver of her mother for 15 years. Merelyn was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by two brothers, Ralph Usrey of Saks, John Usrey of Alexandria, two daughters, Angela Moore of Flowery Branch, GA. Donna Griffin of Cropwell, AL, two sons, Jerry Allen Underwood of Augusta, GA, and Perry Wayne Underwood of Gadsden, AL. Ms. Underwood had 7 grandchildren, Daniel Moore (Jenna) Flowery Branch, GA. Elliot Moore (Stephanie) Flowery Branch, GA., Jereme D. Haynes (Britne) of Anniston, AL., Hannah Haynes (Kim) of San Angelo, TX., Jerry Naylor Underwood of Augusta, GA., Wesley Reagan Underwood of Augusta, GA; 7 great grandchildren, Jayden Moore, Andie Taylor, Paxton Moore, Railyn Haynes, Leona Moore, Parker Moore, Lily Moore and Huxley Cash Haynes; several nieces, Cyndie Usrey Perry (KP) of Huntsville, AL, Lori Usrey Strand of Vestavia, AL, Amber Usrey of Auburn, AL, Crystal Usrey of Alexandria, AL, Lauren Usrey of Alexandria, AL, Eimi Mari Usrey of Dominican Republic; and one aunt, Esther Roberson of Birmingham, AL. Ms. Underwood is proceeded in death, parents George F. Usrey and Lora B. Usrey of Anniston, brother Paul W. Usrey of Saks, one nephew, Jacob Ayers. Our hearts are forever changed, but we are comforted in knowing she is with out Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers memorial funds accepted at Fairview Heights Northside Baptist Church. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close