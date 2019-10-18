Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Funeral service 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Burial Following Services Forestlawn Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Merlene Eaves Whitman, age 89, of Anniston, AL, will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Buddy Nelson officiating the service. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday. October 19, 2019 from 1:00pm until the service time at 2:00pm. Mrs Whitman passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Whitman is survived by daughters; Donna Grubbs (Gerald) and Debbie Pirkle (Donald), Sister; Betty Phillips, Grandchildren; Kelley Pirkle, Melissa Grubbs, Todd Pirkle and Jeffrey Grubbs (Meghan). Great-Grandchildren Gage Sprayberry, Garrett Sprayberry and Georgia Pirkle and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Gerald Grubbs, Donald Pirkle, Todd Pirkle, Jeffrey Grubbs, Gage Sprayberry, Garrett Sprayberry. Mrs. Whitman is preceded in death by Husband; Donald Lee Whitman, Parents; William and Cora Eaves, Brother; Rufus H. Eaves, Sisters; Rachel League and Shirley Hicks. Mrs. Whitman was a native of Tallapoosa, GA, and a resident of Oxford, AL. She was a life long member of Lakeview Baptist Church where she enjoyed being involved in a variety of church activities. She served as a role model for others by putting God first in her life. She also loved her children unconditionally. She was happiest when spending time with her family and helping others. She enjoyed traveling especially frequent trips to the beach or to experience new places. You could usually find her in the kitchen cooking, baking, or preserving her garden harvest. Mrs. Whitman was a hair stylist for more than 30 years. Her kindness, friendship, generosity and wit will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved her. Special thanks to Encompass Health and the many caregivers who loved and cared for her.

