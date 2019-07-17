The Anniston Star

Mr. Merrell T. "Tommy" Haynes

Obituary
The funeral service for Mr. Merrell T. "Tommy" Haynes, 82, of Anniston, will be at 12 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Reverend Burgess Austin and Reverend Donnie Sills officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Haynes passed away on July 15, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mr. Haynes was a native of Anniston and a graduate of Saks High School. He served for 21 years as an aviation instructor in the United States Army and retired in 1973. He was also a former Baptist pastor. Mr. Haynes had also worked at Union Foundry for 9 years. He was currently a member of the Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan. Mr. Haynes is preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Woodrow Haynes, and a brother, William Haynes. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Haynes; sons, Wayne Haynes and wife, Maria, and Randy Haynes and wife, Marian; grandchildren, Mallory Wheat and husband, Adam, and Taylor Haynes; great grandchildren, Addyson Wheat, Alyssa Wheat, and McKennon Wheat; and brothers, Jimmy Haynes and wife, Susan, Jackie Haynes, and John Haynes and wife, Betty. Pallbearers will be Derek Morgan, Dalton Morgan, Adam Goosby, Adam Wheat, Taylor Haynes, Scott Mundy, and Melvin Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Motes, Randy Fleming, and Charlie Watts. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on July 17, 2019
