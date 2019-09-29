Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Mertis (Houston) Baker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Heflin – Services for Mrs. Mertis Houston Baker will be Monday at 12 noon from the Oak Grove Worship Center, 2781 County Road 47, Newell, with Rev. Frederick Brown, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in the Flint Hill Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. Public viewing will be Sunday afternoon from 2 pm – 7 pm at Ervin Funeral Chapel.

Mrs. Mertis Houston Baker was born on February 14, 1948 in Randolph County to the late Andrew Jackson Houston and Mrs. Lilar Cheeks Houston.

Mrs. Baker confessed that Christ was her Lord and personal Savior at an early age. She attended Oak Grove Worship Center, her home church, all of her life. She worked at Tyson Foods and retired after 30 years of service.

Mrs. Baker was called home to be with Jesus on September 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by Andrew Houston, Lilar Houston; husband, Fred Lee Baker; three brothers, Andrew Lee Houston, Bobby Joe Houston, Lincoln Houston; and two sisters, Maybedean Houston and Mary Lynn Baker.

Mrs. Baker was a very loving person and was loved by all who knew her. Her legacy will live on at the hands of one daughter, Gayla (Clarence) Street of Weaver, Alabama; two granddaughters, Makayla and Gabrielle Street of Weaver, Alabama; stepson, Freddie (Mary) Nunn of Bowdon, Georgia; two sisters, Catherine (Jerry) Baker and Sarah Akles of Heflin, Alabama; three brothers in law, Willie Joe (Louise) Baker of Mabelton, Georgia, Willie-Sam (Joan) Boyd of Micaville, Alabama, and Charles (Carol) Boyd of Micaville, Alabama; two sisters in law, Ida-Lee Houston of Micaville, Alabama and Julie Houston of Bowdon, Georgia. Mrs. Baker is also be survived by a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

