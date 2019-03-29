Funeral service for Michael Anthony Curry (Big Mike) 59, will be Saturday, March 30 at 11 am at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Carlos Woodard, officiaiting. Mr. Curry passed away on March 3, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. Survivors include his son: Mike (Jessica) Curry, Jr.; siblings: Tony (Diane) McElderry, Jimmy (Sonya) Lee, Angela Curry, Erica R. Garrett, Shemia Curry, Yolanda Enoh and LaShawne James, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Thelma Curry, grandparents, James A. and Artie B. Jemison, brother, Williams McElderry, aunt, Zadie M. Jemison. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 29, 2019