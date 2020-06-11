am very Blessed to have met him when we moved to Alabama, He was a very kind, friendly, helpful man and made us have a few laughs. I am so sorry for your loss and I will continue to pray for God's peace & comfort for you and your family. Love you all
Michael Brandon "Charlie Blue" Jarrell, 47 of Wellington, passed away on June 8, 2020. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 11, 2020.