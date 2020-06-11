Michael Brandon "Charlie Blue" Jarrell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Brandon "Charlie Blue" Jarrell, 47 of Wellington, passed away on June 8, 2020. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
am very Blessed to have met him when we moved to Alabama, He was a very kind, friendly, helpful man and made us have a few laughs. I am so sorry for your loss and I will continue to pray for God's peace & comfort for you and your family. Love you all
Sandra Miller
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved