Funeral service for Mr. Michael "Dewey" Dewayne Hammonds, 50, of Alexandria, will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Farrell officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday night at the funeral home from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Mr. Hammonds passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan F. Hammonds Sr. and Frankie Jean Hammonds, sister, Pam Hammonds. Left to cherish his memories are his brother, Danny Hammonds (Barbara Brown); uncle, Mike Farrell; aunt, Barbara Haynes; close family friend, David Trantham and his wife, Wanda; niece, Kaitlin Hammonds; nephew, Jake Cunningham; cousins, Alana Haynes Nedham, Tracy Farrell Sargent, and Allan Haynes. Mr. Hammonds worked at Trantham Services and was employed there for over 20 years. He was an avid Alabama fan and loved to play golf. Mr. Hammonds was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. Pallbearers will be Doug Hester, Brandon Hanner, Jeff Langston, Tyrone Edwards, Jake Cunningham and Mark Bates. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 13, 2020