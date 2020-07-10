Michael Dexter Wilkins - "Uncle Mike", born July 23, 1961 to Ingrid Wilkins and James "Sonny" Wilkins. He is survived by his two sons, Matthew and Joshua Wilkins, Mother, Ingrid Wilkins, and siblings, Peggy, Jimmy and Frieda. Mike lived in the fast lane, hustling all facets of the car sales business since he was in his teens. He married Sherri Hood, March 28th, 1981 and proudly raised 2 sons. Mike was a beloved Alabama Football fan and was the light of any room. Ultimately, his life was cut short due to matters of the heart. He will be at peace with his Father and his Sister. Memorial gathering for Mike will be held at Asberry Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 3682 Roy Webb Rd, Jacksonville, AL 36265 on Sunday, July 12th at 2:00 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store