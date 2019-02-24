Michael Floyd Brown, 77, formerly of Anniston, AL, passed away at his Maylene, AL home on Monday, February 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and three children.
He was born on June 9, 1941 in Anderson, IN. Michael graduated from Madison Heights High School, attended Purdue University, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a man of many interests, including golf and travel. He also loved to listen to jazz music, a passion that began while he performed as a drummer with the Brian Hardy Trio in college.
Michael enjoyed a 55-year career in business, retiring as Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Tech Cast LLC in Myerstown, PA. He will be remembered as a great husband, father, and friend to those who knew him.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bonnie Sulkey Brown; and three children, Jill (Shang) Howell of Foley, AL, Nancy (Josh) Hudspeth of Alabaster, AL, and John (Shelly) Brown of St. Augustine, FL. Michael's pride and joy were his five grandchildren, Katie Howell, Logan Hudspeth, Kenlee Hudspeth, Jordyn Brown, and Cameron Brown.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lola Gidcomb Brown, and one brother, Patrick Brown.
The family would like to thank the staff at Comfort Care Hospice and Bonnie Godfrey.
Michael chose cremation and requested that, in lieu of a funeral, a private celebration of his life take place.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 24, 2019