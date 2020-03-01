Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lloyd Randall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Lloyd Randall, 60, of DeArmanville, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital Birmingham after a long battle with cancer.

Mike requested cremation with no memorial service and we'd like to thank Cremation Services Of East Alabama and Dudley Miller for their professionalism and guidance.

Mike was born to Vernice and Margaret George Randall in Piedmont, Al. The family moved to Florida where he grew up and finished high school before moving back to Anniston to attend college. Mike worked in direct sales where he loved talking and being around people. He would continue his gift of gab by partnering with his Father-in-law at O'Creighon's in Anniston. But Mike would find his passion in the convenience store & deli business when he bought Pak-A-Sak in Anniston. His customers would become family to him and the reason he would work so hard at turning out the best BBQ, stew & sauce around. Mike loved the Smoky Mountains, Cherokee, and Pigeon Forge. When he could get away, that's where he wanted to be. He loved Alabama football.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Vernice Randall and Margaret Lee George; Step-father, Earle Ralyea; Brother, Dennis Randall; Sister, Barbara Randall White.

Left to cherish his memory, is his wife of 40 years, Lori Lee Craton; Sisters, Debbie Bennett (Kenneth) and Tobi Jean Hicks (Wyndell); several nieces and nephews; Mother-in-Law, Barbara Hight Craton; Brothers-in-Law, Billy and Patrick Craton. Friend, Debra Moody.

The family would like to express our gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at St. Vincent's. A special thank you for the SICU team for the love and care shown to Mike and all of us. Thank you to my church family at Oxford church of Christ for all the cards, love and support. Thank you Pastor Joey Bentley and Frank Turner for your visits, prayers and calls.

A very special thank you to our work family for making possible the continuation of the work that Mike so dearly loved.

