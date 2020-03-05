SSG Michael Patrick Mobley, (USA, ret), 45, of Jacksonville, passed away on March 2, 2020. SSG Mobley served two tours of duty in Iraq with the United States Army. SSG Mobley is survived by his wife, Pamela Hollee Mobley; his children, Christian Nicholas Mobley, Devon Edward Mobley, Gabriel Michael Mobley, Abigail Louise Mobley, Isabella Hollee Mobley, his parents, Allen and Susan Mobley; and a brother, Allen Mobley, III. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 5, 2020