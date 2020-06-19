My Jesus touch this family my heart is aching for his family is there I can do please let me know
Memorial services for Michael "Shane" McDonald, 49 of Alexandria, will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Parker Memorial Baptist Church DeArmanville Campus, 4229 US 78 E. Anniston, AL 36207. Pastor Joey Bentley will officiate. Shane was a native and life-long resident of Alexandria, Alabama. He was employed by the Anniston Star for 32 years. He loved watching old westerns, gardening and hanging out with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, son and friend. Shane is survived by his wife of 29 years, Stephanie McDonald; sons, Michael Blake McDonald (Ruth), Morgan E. McDonald (Tori) and Austin T. McDonald; mother, Josephine "Jo" Wilson; step-sister, Tony Wilson Powers; step-brother, Christopher Wilson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Horace E. McDonald; brother, John E. McDonald; and his grandparents and great grandparents. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.alabama cremationservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 19, 2020.