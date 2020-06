Memorial services for Michael "Shane" McDonald, 49 of Alexandria, will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Parker Memorial Baptist Church DeArmanville Campus, 4229 US 78 E. Anniston, AL 36207. Pastor Joey Bentley will officiate. Shane was a native and life-long resident of Alexandria, Alabama. He was employed by the Anniston Star for 32 years. He loved watching old westerns, gardening and hanging out with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, son and friend. Shane is survived by his wife of 29 years, Stephanie McDonald; sons, Michael Blake McDonald (Ruth), Morgan E. McDonald (Tori) and Austin T. McDonald; mother, Josephine "Jo" Wilson; step-sister, Tony Wilson Powers; step-brother, Christopher Wilson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Horace E. McDonald; brother, John E. McDonald; and his grandparents and great grandparents. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.alabama cremationservices.com