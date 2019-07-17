Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael T. Holley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael T. Holley, age 66, passed away Thursday, July 11 in Nashville, after a long illness and significant health challenges. He wanted it to be known that he is now Alive and in heaven. Holley, as he preferred to be called, was a lifelong Christian, a true humanitarian, devoted in service to others. He sought wherever possible to feed the hungry and house the homeless. He was a native of Anniston, a 1971 graduate of Anniston High School and attended Jacksonville State University. Holley was a world traveler and sometime missionary. He was the merchandise manager for several musical groups including the Yellowjackets, Take Six, Petra, Russ Taff, Dickey Betts, Roy Buchanan and others. He never stopped loving the merchandise business and designed the Jesus face product line which he worked tirelessly to promote. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather R.J. Holley and his grandmother Carmen Holley, parents Eugene and Betty Holley, and brother Rick Holley. He is survived by his faithful older brother, Ron Holley (Ann), their three daughters and seven great nieces and nephews. Plans are being made to hold a Celebration of Life service and visitation in Anniston at a later time with details to follow. Published in The Anniston Star on July 17, 2019

