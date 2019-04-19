A visitation to celebrate the life of Mr. Michael "Mike" W. Guthrie, 74, will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Military honors will conclude the visitation. Mr. Guthrie's wishes were to be cremated and no other services will be held. Mr. Guthrie died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. Left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Michael "Bo", Ty, Deneane, and Slade; several grandchildren; his brother, Jerry (Charlotte) Guthrie; his sister, Brenda (Tom) Zatorski; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Guthrie was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. He graduated with the class of 1963 from Alexandria High School, where he was a three-sport star athlete in baseball, basketball, and football. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps, (January 20, 1966-February 5, 1968), and was a combat veteran, fighting in the Vietnam war. Mr. Guthrie earned numerous medals for his service, including three purple hearts. In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He was a loving father, brother, and grandfather, with a very big heart. Mr. Guthrie was known for going the extra mile to help anyone in need and no matter the circumstance, he was always willing to give. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Guthrie was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Catherine Thrash Guthrie; one niece, Pamela Guthrie Broadwell; and one nephew, Shane Burgess.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 19, 2019