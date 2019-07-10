Funeral services for Michelle Cole Jones, age 45, of Oxford, will be Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11:00 AM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Chris Spurlin and Rev. Donald Jones will be officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 till 8 PM at Miller Funeral Home. Mrs. Jones passed away on Sunday at her residence. Survivors include her husband, Mark Jones; daughter, Brittaney Brown; son, Jeremy Brown (Erika); son, Jarred Jones; daughter, Brooklyn Jones; mother, Debbie Royston (Frank); sister, Kelly Cole Gaines; grandmother, Sybil Slay; one grandchild on the way and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Jones was a devoted wife, mom, daughter, sister and a friend to many. She was a graduate of Oxford High School. She was a devoted employee for the City of Oxford and touched many lives of children that she took care of. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her fathers, David Cole, Buck Knight; her grandfather, Claude Slay, and her grandparents, Frank and Catherine Cole. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Michelle's GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme .com/f/medical-expense -assistance-for-michelle? utm_source=facebook & utm_medium=social & utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgntopnavlarge_r&fbclid=IwAR1IyEWRm Z5p W62z0Dcrn_5WT_HfaUKnea6Q8HObDJkrao oZR8TJuDrULGo Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on July 10, 2019