Memorial service for Mickey Maddox, 83, of Piedmont will be Saturday, November 09, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Dailey Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Ted Anderson and the Rev. Michael Ingram officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mr. Maddox passed away Wednesday, November 06, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Survivors include two sons, Scott Maddox (Angie) and Keith Maddox all of Piedmont; step children, Steve Reaves of Piedmont, Jean Kelly (Roger) of Piedmont, and David Reaves of Roanoke; grandchildren, Devon Haley Florence Maddox, Brooke Hofacket, Dillon Quinn, and Ashley Buckelew; great grandchildren, Knox, Kytier, and Kitley Jayde; one sister, Joan Haney of Piedmont; and two brothers, Dennis Maddox (Gail) of Piedmont and Ronnie Maddox of Powder Springs, Georgia. Mr. Maddox was a native and lifelong resident of Piedmont and a member of Dailey Street Baptist Church. He retired from the City of Piedmont with 30 years of service and from the National Guard with 20+ years of service. After he dedicated his life to Christ, he enjoyed singing. In his younger years, he was an avid fisherman and arrowhead hunter. Later in life, he enjoyed sitting on his porch and feeding his birds. He also loved going out to eat with his sister and brothers. Mr. Maddox was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Janice Muriel Maddox. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Piedmont Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 333, Piedmont, AL 36272.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 8, 2019